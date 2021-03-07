Kabul Negotiators Discuss Human Rights, Reintegration of Fighters With Herat Residents

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The Afghan government's delegation at peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar has its focus on human rights and reintegration of fighters, among other priorities of the political reconciliation, negotiators Ghulam Farooq Majrooh and Ayoub Ansari said.

Majrooh and Ansari met with the residents and youth of the western Herat province at an event dubbed the "Peace Dialogue." People had a chance to ask the Kabul negotiators about human rights, education, reintegration of fighters, governance, freedom of expression, the rights of women and children and transitional justice, among other topics.

"Securing Afghan citizens' basic rights guarantees a bright future in the country, and these rights cannot be ignored," Majrooh said, commenting on the teachings of islam about education and the freedom of expression.

These and other rights and freedoms of Afghan citizens, including the rights of minorities, are guaranteed under the national constitution, Majrooh stressed.

Mechanisms of constitutional amendments are also outlined in Afghanistan's basic law, he added.

Ansari, in turn, said that the negotiating team had worked on "various mechanisms for the reintegration of fighters and securing the rights of victims and Shuhada [martyrs]."

Stating that the security and defense forces are among the country's "basic pillars," Ansari said that the peace talks pay special attention to maintaining and supporting these forces.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in Qatar's capital of Doha last September. The sides agreed on the modalities of talks during the first round and are now due to begin discussing substantive issues. The dialogue has failed, however, to put an end to the confrontation on the ground.