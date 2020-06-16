Kabul Plans to Release Remaining Taliban Prisoners by End of June - Russian Diplomat

The Afghan government plans to release the remaining Taliban prisoners by the end of the month, after which intra-Afghan negotiations are expected to start, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Tuesday, following his online talks with US and Afghan officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Afghan government plans to release the remaining Taliban prisoners by the end of the month, after which intra-Afghan negotiations are expected to start, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Tuesday, following his online talks with US and Afghan officials.

"We have discussed the prospects of the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations, which we hope will be launched soon. The Afghan government intends to finish the prisoner exchange by the end of this month, after which no obstacles will remain preventing the start of negotiations with the Taliban, We hope this will happen," Kabulov said.

It has been reported previously that the long-awaited talks could be held in Doha. The date remains uncertain.