Kabul Police Say Began Operation To Eliminate Hotel Shooters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Kabul police on Monday confirmed an attack on a hotel building in the Afghan capital and said they had launched an operation to eliminate the attackers.

Kabul police on Monday confirmed an attack on a hotel building in the Afghan capital and said they had launched an operation to eliminate the attackers.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the attack on the hotel building where he said "ordinary people" live.

He also said special police units had arrived at the scene and the operation to neutralize the attackers had already begun.

Earlier in the day, powerful explosions and gunshots rang out near a guesthouse frequented by Chinese businesses in the Shahr-e Naw neighborhood of Kabul.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) carried out deadly attacks throughout Afghanistan for years. Last August, the Taliban seized power in the country and vowed to eliminate local IS terrorists.

