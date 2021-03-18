Kabul Positively Assesses Outcomes of Moscow Afghanistan Conference - Abdullah

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Kabul positively views outcomes of the Moscow conference on Afghanistan held on Thursday, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, said.

"As a whole, we appreciate efforts of Moscow as the host country, troika plus [Russia, the US, China and Pakistan] countries and also countries who participated as guests, Qatar and turkey. So it was all together a good meeting," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of the event.