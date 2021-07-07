Kabul Ready to Cooperate on Ensuring Safety of Foreign Diplomatic Missions - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Afghan government is open to international cooperation to ensure measures are taken to guarantee the safety of foreign diplomatic staff, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geran Hivad told Sputnik on Wednesday.

With foreign troops continuing to withdraw from the Central Asian country, the Taliban (banned in Russia) are stepping up their offensive in northern provinces and have already captured a number of districts.

"The Government of Afghanistan, within the framework of internationally recognized conventions and laws on the protection of diplomats, is responsible for ensuring the security of diplomatic missions and the diplomats themselves.

And for this [purpose], the government is ready for any cooperation and taking the necessary measures," Hivad said when asked whether the authorities have beefed up security measures given the withdrawal of foreign forces.

The United States and NATO began withdrawing their forces from the country in May. This comes more than a year after Washington and the Taliban reached an agreement in which the exit of foreign troops was one of the conditions.