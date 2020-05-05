Kabul Receives Over $200 Mln From World Bank, Asian Development Bank to Fight COVID-19

Afghan Deputy Minister of Health Waheed Majrooh said on Monday that the ministry has received more than $200 million from the World Bank and $4 million from the Asian Development Bank as assistance in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Afghan Deputy Minister of Health Waheed Majrooh said on Monday that the ministry has received more than $200 million from the World Bank and $4 million from the Asian Development Bank as assistance in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It should be noted that $200.4 million assistance from the World Bank and four million from the Asian Development Bank have reached the Ministry of Health," Majrooh said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) also announced support amounting to over $20 million for the Afghan Health Ministry, which will be spent on public awareness and medical equipment.

According to the deputy health minister, Afghanistan has registered 190 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours that brought the total toll to 2,894. The death toll has risen by five to 90.

Coronavirus tallies are highest in Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh and Herat provinces, while Nuristan is the only province where no cases have been reported so far.