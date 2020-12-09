UrduPoint.com
Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed In Clashes With Security Forces In Southern Province

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:36 PM

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes With Security Forces in Southern Province

A total of 18 members of the Taliban movement were killed as the group attacked the positions of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in the country's southern province of Kandahar, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) A total of 18 members of the Taliban movement were killed as the group attacked the positions of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in the country's southern province of Kandahar, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"18 #Taliban were killed in Maiwand district of Kandahar province, after they attacked #ANDSF positions last night. Additionally, several of their vehicles and a large amount of their weapons were destroyed during reciprocal attacks of ANA," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Despite the launch of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's Doha in September, the country is still seeing fierce clashes between the Afghan forces and the radical movement in a number of provinces.

