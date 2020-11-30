UrduPoint.com
Kabul Says 28 Taliban Militants Killed In Clashes With Security Forces In Country's South

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) A total of 28 members of the Taliban movement have been killed and 14 others were injured as a result of clashes in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, the Afghan Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, insurgents attacked security and defense forces' posts in the province's Dand district on Monday morning. The Afghan forces repelled the attack with the support of the air force.

"As a result of the clashes and airstrikes, 28 Taliban [members] were killed, the bodies of 15 dead remained in the area, and 14 others were injured," the statement said.

The ministry added that a number of the Taliban's weapons and ammunition was also destroyed in the clashes.

The Afghan government and the Taliban started peace talks in Qatar's Doha in September, but the country has since witnessed fierce clashes between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the radical movement in a number of provinces.

