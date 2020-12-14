UrduPoint.com
Kabul Says 65 Taliban Militants Killed In Clashes With Afghan Forces In Country's South

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A total of 65 members of the Taliban group have been killed after an attack on security posts in the country's southern province of Kandahar, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the attacks were carried out in the province's districts of Zhari, Arghandab, Panjwai and Shah Walikot on Sunday.

The Afghan forces repulsed the attacks, as well as seized a rocket with ammunition and destroyed a number of weapons and ammunition.

Violent clashes between the Afghan forces and the radical movement, as well as bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban launched  in Qatar's capital of Doha in September.

