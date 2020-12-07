UrduPoint.com
Kabul Says Number Of Released Taliban Prisoners Depends On Doha Talks - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:32 PM

Kabul Says Number of Released Taliban Prisoners Depends on Doha Talks - Spokesman

The Afghan government cannot yet give the number of Taliban prisoners that will be released as it is dependent on the negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqi said Monday, following, the High Council of National Reconciliation's meeting

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Afghan government cannot yet give the number of Taliban prisoners that will be released as it is dependent on the negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqi said Monday, following, the High Council of National Reconciliation's meeting.

On Saturday, the High Council of National Reconciliation gathered in Kabul. Later, US Charge d'Affaires Ross Wilson told journalists that the Taliban expected to see a release of another 7,000 prisoners by mid-December.

"It is very difficult for us now to say how many prisoners will be released, we are waiting to see how the two sides reach an agreement on the agenda in Doha, until the agenda is known, we cannot say anything about it," Sediqi said at a press conference.

The spokesman has added that the Taliban are expected to reduce violence and call for a ceasefire.

"We have released large numbers of Taliban prisoners in order to reduce violence and move the peace process forward," Sediqi noted.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. Both sides on Wednesday announced that they had come to an agreement on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions to now be held on substantive issues.

