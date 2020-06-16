UrduPoint.com
Kabul Says Russia, US Laud Gov't Progress In Prisoner Release, Urge Taliban To Reciprocate

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:28 PM

Russia and the United States have welcomed the Afghan government's progress in releasing Taliban prisoners and urged the Islamic movement to reciprocate by freeing the prisoners it is still holding, the Afghan Foreign Ministry has said after the trilateral talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia and the United States have welcomed the Afghan government's progress in releasing Taliban prisoners and urged the Islamic movement to reciprocate by freeing the prisoners it is still holding, the Afghan Foreign Ministry has said after the trilateral talks.

On Monday, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar convened an online trilateral meeting with Russian special presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad.

"The Russian and the US Governments welcome the Afghan Government's commitment and progress towards releasing of the Taliban prisoners as a necessary step towards early start of the intra-Afghan negotiations. The parties call on the Taliban to reciprocate the Afghan Government's move by releasing all Afghan Government prisoners held by them consistent with their commitment in the Doha Agreement," the Afghan ministry said in a press release late on Monday.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating gradual withdrawal of US troops, beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. The intra-Afghan talks failed to begin as scheduled amid differences over prisoner release, with the Taliban demanding that Kabul release all 5,000 prisoners at once.

Last week, Khalilzad said that intra-Afghan talks are closer than ever, praising Kabul for freeing over 3,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban for releasing more than 500 government prisoners.

The TOLOnews broadcaster, however, reported on Sunday that the Afghan government had agreed to hold only preliminary talks with the Taliban in Qatar, while there is no agreement regarding the main round of negotiations yet.

