UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Says Taliban Not Prepared To Talk Peace In Doha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Kabul Says Taliban Not Prepared to Talk Peace in Doha

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Taliban do not appear to be ready to discuss peace, so the Kabul delegation in Doha is currently engaged in talks with foreign partners, State Ministry for Peace Spokeswoman Najia Anwari said.

"The delegation from the Islamic Republic is waiting in Doha to hold peace talks, but the Taliban are not coming to the table to discuss peace," Anwari said in a video clip sent to media.

The Afghan delegation is currently holding discussions in Doha with foreign stakeholders, she noted.

The presidential office, meanwhile, also blamed the radical movement for showing no will for peace and highlighted its own efforts toward ending the decades-long war.

"The Afghan government called a ceasefire first and if the Taliban call a ceasefire again, the government will also call a ceasefire. The government had released 5,500 prisoners, made a peace high council, sent a negotiation delegation to Doha but Taliban didn't show anything or didn't do anything," Waheed Omer, General Director of the President's Office of Public and Strategic Affairs, said.

Afghans are, meanwhile, getting increasingly frustrated with their dashed hopes for peace, an Afghan women's rights activist told Sputnik.

"We expected a ceasefire or an end to the war with the start of peace talks, but current reports are disappointing that the Taliban are not coming to the talks," Shabana Ahmadi, a women's rights activist, told Sputnik.

The Kabul-Taliban peace talks kicked off in Doha in September, but have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes, with the military continuing to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control three-fourths of Afghan land.

The Joe Biden administration's ongoing review of the Trump-era deal with the Islamist movement has added uncertainty to the peace process.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Doha September Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah, Danish cities to strengthen cooperation i ..

1 hour ago

DHA highlights 10 practices parents must avoid to ..

2 hours ago

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.