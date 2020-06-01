UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Says Took All Steps For Launching Intra-Afghan Talks, But Place Yet To Be Discussed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Kabul Says Took All Steps for Launching Intra-Afghan Talks, But Place Yet to Be Discussed

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) All preparations have been made by Kabul to launch intra-Afghan talks, but it is not yet clear where the talks will take place, Dawakhan Minapal, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan presidential palace, said on Monday.

After the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in May, the Taliban have changed their war strategy and are in the midst of an unannounced ceasefire. In response to the movement's decision, the Afghan government has committed to freeing 2,000 Taliban prisoners.

"The government has taken practical steps for a dignified and lasting peace, the announcement of a negotiating team, the formation of a reconciliation council, and the government is fully prepared to start negotiations, discussions are ongoing on where and when the talks will take place," Minapal said.

Meanwhile, Najia Anwari, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Peace, said that details of the start of the peace talks were being worked out.

"The government has made the necessary preparations for talks with the Taliban, and the necessary steps have been taken in this regard," Anwari said in a video sent to media.

The Taliban movement, for its part, has assured that it is fully prepared for the start of intra-Afghan talks, noting that the government must release all prisoners promised under a peace deal negotiated with the mediation of the United States earlier this year in the Qatari capital of Doha ” up to 5,000.

"So far, a total of 2284 prisoners of the Islamic Emirate have been released  from prisons of the Kabul Administration. Claim of  having released  more prisoners of ours than that as announced by officials of the Kabul Administration  is not true," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the government said it already released about 2,700 Taliban prisoners and was likely to continue the process.

According to the Taliban, they have so far released 420 Afghan prisoners, and they will not release the rest of 1,000 Afghan prisoners, which is set by the peace deal, until the government releases 5,000 of the movement members.

The exchange of prisoners, ceasefire and launch of intra-Afghan talks ” as components of a peace deal negotiated with the mediation of the United States earlier this year ” are expected to pave the way for ending the almost two-decade long confrontation between Kabul and the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Twitter Doha United States May Sunday Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

2 hours ago

Mosques in Gaza Strip to Reopen for Worshipers on ..

4 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

2 hours ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Warns of Information Attac ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.