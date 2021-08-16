UrduPoint.com

Kabul Security Situation Changing Fast, Including At Airport - US Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:21 PM

Kabul Security Situation Changing Fast, Including at Airport - US Embassy

The security situation in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul continues to change rapidly including at the airport where the evacuation of all American personnel is proceeding as Taliban forces converge on the city, the US Embassy said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The security situation in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul continues to change rapidly including at the airport where the evacuation of all American personnel is proceeding as Taliban forces converge on the city, the US Embassy said on Monday.

"The security situation in Kabul continues to change quickly, including at the airport," the Embassy announced in a security alert. "US citizens should continue to shelter in place."

US citizens seeking assistance to depart the country should complete a Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group, the Embassy alert advised.

"Spouses and minor children of US citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart. Please do so as soon as possible. ...You must complete this form even if you've previously submitted your information to the US Embassy in Kabul by another means," the alert said.

The alert also warned US citizens still in Afghanistan not to travel to Kabul airport until they have been informed by email that departure options existed.

