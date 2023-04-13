Kabul Should Continue Receiving Humanitarian Aid - Iran, Russia, Pakistan, China Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The international community should continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan said a joint statement on Thursday.

The Uzbek city of Samarkand is hosting the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries on Thursday.

"The ministers appeal to the international community to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and to help this country strengthen its capacity for sustainable development," the statement said.