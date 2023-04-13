Kabul Should Ensure Security, Rights of Foreign Organizations, Citizens - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Afghan authorities should take measures ps to protect the security and rights of foreign organizations and citizens, a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Pakistan and Russia said on Thursday.

The Uzbek city of Samarkand is hosting the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries on Thursday.

"The ministers stressed that the Afghan authorities must take effective measures to protect the security and legal rights of foreign organizations and citizens," the statement read.

The world is interested in Afghanistan being a peaceful and stable country, and not an arena of geopolitical rivalry, the statement added.