Kabul Starts to Release 400 Taliban Prisoners, 80 of Them Already Free - Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Afghan authorities have started to release the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, with 80 of them being already free, the Office of the National Security Council said on Friday.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan yesterday released 80 Taliban convicts out of the 400 that the Consultative Loya Jirga sanctioned for release to speed up efforts for direct talks and a lasting, nationwide ceasefire," the office wrote on its Twitter page.