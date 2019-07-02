Kabul students pick through debris after deadly blast

Kabul students picked through the debris of shattered schools on Tuesday looking for books, backpacks and other posessions, a day after a massive bomb ripped through the Afghan capital

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Kabul students picked through the debris of shattered schools on Tuesday looking for books, backpacks and other posessions, a day after a massive bomb ripped through the Afghan capital.

Five schools were damaged in Monday's attack which targeted a defence ministry building, but also shredded a mosque and a tv station.

At least six people were killed in the Taliban attack, including one child and two special forces soldiers, the interior ministry said.

The bombing -- and an ensuing shootout -- wounded dozens of people including 50 children, most of whom were hurt by flying glass.

"The schools in the area have been badly damaged," said local resident Ahmad Seyar. "It is a disaster."At one private high school in the middle-class part of town near the city centre, children were allowed to return to try to retrieve whatever they could from the rubble-filled building.

One girl showed AFP cuts on her arm from glass as the school windows shattered from the force of the blast.