UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Students Pick Through Debris After Deadly Blast

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:14 PM

Kabul students pick through debris after deadly blast

Kabul students picked through the debris of shattered schools on Tuesday looking for books, backpacks and other posessions, a day after a massive bomb ripped through the Afghan capital

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Kabul students picked through the debris of shattered schools on Tuesday looking for books, backpacks and other posessions, a day after a massive bomb ripped through the Afghan capital.

Five schools were damaged in Monday's attack which targeted a defence ministry building, but also shredded a mosque and a tv station.

At least six people were killed in the Taliban attack, including one child and two special forces soldiers, the interior ministry said.

The bombing -- and an ensuing shootout -- wounded dozens of people including 50 children, most of whom were hurt by flying glass.

"The schools in the area have been badly damaged," said local resident Ahmad Seyar. "It is a disaster."At one private high school in the middle-class part of town near the city centre, children were allowed to return to try to retrieve whatever they could from the rubble-filled building.

One girl showed AFP cuts on her arm from glass as the school windows shattered from the force of the blast.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Turkish Lira Mosque TV From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Dubai hosts 5th WCO GLOBAL AEO CONFERENCE in March ..

13 minutes ago

Poland Receives Russian Oil Via All 3 Lines of Dru ..

40 seconds ago

AJK IRD achieves FY 2018-19 record taxes target ..

41 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

45 seconds ago

EBM Continues its Support for the Young Leaders Co ..

23 minutes ago

Fire rips through explosives-littered German fores ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.