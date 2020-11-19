UrduPoint.com
Kabul, Taliban Finalize Procedure For Peace Talks - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kabul, Taliban Finalize Procedure for Peace Talks - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement have eventually agreed to finalize the procedure for peace talks, a source in the Afghan Ministry of Peace told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In Qatar, the two negotiating teams have agreed to finalize the procedure after lengthy discussions," the source said.

According to the source, the talks would focus on the Doha Agreement and request of the people.

World

