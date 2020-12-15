Kabul, Taliban Release Agendas for Afghan Peace Process

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The delegations representing the Afghan government and the Taliban have released their agendas on the future arrangement of Afghanistan's political and social life, which have been obtained by Sputnik.

On the economy, Kabul's delegation has prioritized self-sufficiency, de-ruralization and provision of employment opportunities. On foreign policy, the government stressed issues like ceasefire, border protection and clarification of relations with other countries. The stance on social conditions mentions the return of refugees and the rights of war victims as well as freedom of the press.

The Taliban's agenda, meanwhile, includes hopes for the Islamic system, the country's national values as well as basic human rights, education and welfare for widows and orphans. The movement also drew attention to women's rights in the light of Islamic and national values.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. Both sides have recently announced that they agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions on substantive issues to begin.