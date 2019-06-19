UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Thinks International Coalition On Afghanistan Should Include UN, OIC - Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:01 AM

Kabul Thinks International Coalition on Afghanistan Should Include UN, OIC - Adviser

The international coalition on the Afghanistan crisis settlement should include the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik on the sidelines of an international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa

UFA (Russia) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The international coalition on the Afghanistan crisis settlement should include the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik on the sidelines of an international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa.

"We think that there is a need to have this discussion regionally of course, our immediate neighbors must have this discussion, but also Russia and India because of their influence in the region and their contribution to peace is necessary .

.. We think that peace must also be coordinated without international partners throughout, including organizations such as the UN, OIC and those counties that have had good relations with Afghanistan," Mohib said, when asked what members should the international coalition on Afghanistan include.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday addressed a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, urging for a regional and international coalition for Afghan peace to be formed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan United Nations Russia Bishkek Ufa June 2019 Ashraf Ghani Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

1 hour ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

48 minutes ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

49 minutes ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.