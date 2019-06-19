Kabul Thinks International Coalition on Afghanistan Should Include UN, OIC - Adviser

The international coalition on the Afghanistan crisis settlement should include the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik on the sidelines of an international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa

UFA (Russia) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The international coalition on the Afghanistan crisis settlement should include the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik on the sidelines of an international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa.

"We think that there is a need to have this discussion regionally of course, our immediate neighbors must have this discussion, but also Russia and India because of their influence in the region and their contribution to peace is necessary .

.. We think that peace must also be coordinated without international partners throughout, including organizations such as the UN, OIC and those counties that have had good relations with Afghanistan," Mohib said, when asked what members should the international coalition on Afghanistan include.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday addressed a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, urging for a regional and international coalition for Afghan peace to be formed.