Kabul to Hold 6-Party Regional Talks on Sidelines of Ufa Security Meeting - Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul will hold six-party talks on Tuesday with regional countries, including Russia and China, on the sidelines of the international meeting of high representatives for security, currently held in the Russian city of Ufa, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Kabul will hold six-party talks on Tuesday with regional countries, including Russia and China, on the sidelines of the international meeting of high representatives for security, currently held in the Russian city of Ufa, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik.

"We have had several meetings today and we will continue throughout the day to have both bilateral and multilateral talks. We have met with several our regional countries already and we will be meeting with Russia in a bilateral mechanism, but also in a multilateral mechanism.

We will have six-party talks at the national security adviser level with our neighbors, including Russia," Mohib said on the sidelines of the event in Ufa, organized by the Russian security council.

Besides Afghanistan and Russia, the talks, set to take place later in the day, will include China, Pakistan, Iran and India, the national security adviser noted.

"But we are also meeting these countries bilaterally," Mohib added.