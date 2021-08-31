Kabul to Prosecute Afghan Migrants Who Fled to Germany, Austria - Taliban Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The government in Kabul will take back irregular migrants from Afghanistan who have fled to Austria and Germany and then bring them to court, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung published an interview with Mujahid, asking him, among other things, about the Afghan government taking back its citizens who have failed to get asylum in Germany and Austria or who may be deported if found guilty of a crime.

"Yes. They will be handed over to a court. A court will decide what will happen to them further on," Mujahid told the publication.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. Following those events, most countries started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic staff, as well as Afghan allies.

Last week, the German Defense Ministry said that the country had completed its evacuation operation at Kabul airport, having evacuated 5,300 people from the war-torn Central Asian country.