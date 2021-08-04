UrduPoint.com

Kabul Urges Hew Delhi To Call UNSC Session On Taliban's Increased Offensive - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:17 AM

Kabul Urges Hew Delhi to Call UNSC Session on Taliban's Increased Offensive - Minister

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Tuesday he had urged his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, to call a special session of the UN Security Council to discuss Taliban's increased offensive across Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Tuesday he had urged his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, to call a special session of the UN Security Council to discuss Taliban's increased offensive across Afghanistan.

"Called Indian FM HE @DrSJaishankar to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on AFG. UN & int'l community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in [Afghanistan] due to Taliban violence & atrocities. Appreciate the lead role of [India] as current UNSC President," Atmar tweeted.

