MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Tuesday he had urged his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, to call a special session of the UN Security Council to discuss Taliban's increased offensive across Afghanistan.

"Called Indian FM HE @DrSJaishankar to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on AFG. UN & int'l community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in [Afghanistan] due to Taliban violence & atrocities. Appreciate the lead role of [India] as current UNSC President," Atmar tweeted.