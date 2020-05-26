Kabul Urges Taliban to Extend 3-Day Ceasefire to Facilitate Prisoner Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Afghan government urges the Taliban to extend the ceasefire announced on occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday to facilitate the mutual prisoner release, the National Security Council spokesman said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Afghan media reported, citing a source, that the three-day ceasefire would be extended for another week.

Speaking at a press conference, streamed by the Tolo news broadcaster, Javid Faisal confirmed the cabinet's readiness to extend the ceasefire to pave the way for a prisoner release, calling on the Taliban to stick to it.

The official noted that the ceasefire, prisoner release and intra-Afghan talks are interconnected and should occur simultaneously. He urged the Taliban to fulfill their obligations, including those concerning freeing prisoners.

The Taliban ceased fire on Sunday, in a move welcomed by President Ashraf Ghani who ordered Afghan security forces to stand down. He also announced plans to free up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture.