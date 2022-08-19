UrduPoint.com

Kabul Wants To Buy 1Mln Tonnes Of Gasoline, 1Mln Tonnes Of Diesel From Russia - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Afghanistan wants this year to reach an agreement with Russia to buy some 1 million tonnes of gasoline and 1 million tonnes of diesel, Afghan Minister of Trade and Industry Nooruddin Azizi told Sputnik.

"We are planning to import some 1 million tonnes of gasoline and the same volume of diesel. An agreement must respect interests of both countries. As this is a very important issue and one of the key priorities of our country, we would like to reach such an agreement as soon as possible," the minister said, adding that the agreement is likely to be signed this year.

