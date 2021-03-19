Kabul Welcomes Extended 'Troika' Statement After Moscow Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Kabul welcomes the joint statement of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan following the expanded "Troika" consultations on Afghanistan in Moscow, Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russia hosted a conference involving Afghan political forces, the Taliban and the so-called extended troika. In the joint statement after the talks, the four major foreign stakeholders urged the Afghan warring sides to reduce violence and "immediately" engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict. On Friday, contacts between the Afghan sides continue in the Russian capital.

"Welcome joint statement of Troika+ talks in Moscow & share the call for ending hostilities & moving towards a peaceful settlement that preserves our sovereignty, unity, democracy & equal rights of all Afghans.

Welcome the mention of UNSCR 2513 & reiterate its full implementation," Atmar wrote on Twitter.

The UN Security Council Resolution 2513 was adopted in March 2020 to call for intra-Afghan talks to begin following the US-Taliban peace deal. Among other things, the document stresses that the top UN body does not support the restoration of an Islamic Emirate under the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Moscow-sponsored talks come amid global efforts to revitalize the Kabul-Taliban talks in Doha. They also expected to set the scene for a US-sponsored conference on Afghanistan, slated to take place in Turkey next month.