UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Welcomes Upcoming Afghan Peace Conference In Turkey - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

Kabul Welcomes Upcoming Afghan Peace Conference in Turkey - Source

The Afghan government welcomes the forthcoming Turkish-hosted conference as much as any internationally-brokered meeting aimed at establishing peace in the Central Asian country and the region, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Afghan government welcomes the forthcoming Turkish-hosted conference as much as any internationally-brokered meeting aimed at establishing peace in the Central Asian country and the region, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik on Thursday.

The US-brokered conference on Afghanistan in Turkey is expected to take place later in April.

"The government's position is clear. We welcome any meeting that is for peace at home, in the region and in the world, but without selfishness, and for a stable and prosperous Afghanistan for Afghans," the source said.

Commenting on the March conference on Afghanistan in Russia, the source said that the talks contributed to the preparation for the Turkish-hosted conference.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposing to convene international stakeholders, including Russia, China, India, Iran and Pakistan, for a UN-facilitated conference on the Afghan peace process in Turkey.

Though the proposal was welcomed by the international community, the exact date of the meeting in the Turkish city of Istanbul has not yet been agreed upon, as the Taliban are still deliberating their participation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan World Iran Russia Turkey China Istanbul March April Ashraf Ghani Government Asia

Recent Stories

Measures being taken to change 'thana culture'

2 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan allots symbols to ..

2 minutes ago

Covax backs AstraZeneca as vaccines reach 100 terr ..

2 minutes ago

Five more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

17 minutes ago

Ibrahimovic becomes Antivirus in next Asterix film ..

17 minutes ago

COVAX Organization Sends 38Mln Vaccine Doses to 10 ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.