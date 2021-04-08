Kabul Welcomes Upcoming Afghan Peace Conference in Turkey - Source

The Afghan government welcomes the forthcoming Turkish-hosted conference as much as any internationally-brokered meeting aimed at establishing peace in the Central Asian country and the region, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik on Thursday

The US-brokered conference on Afghanistan in Turkey is expected to take place later in April.

"The government's position is clear. We welcome any meeting that is for peace at home, in the region and in the world, but without selfishness, and for a stable and prosperous Afghanistan for Afghans," the source said.

Commenting on the March conference on Afghanistan in Russia, the source said that the talks contributed to the preparation for the Turkish-hosted conference.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposing to convene international stakeholders, including Russia, China, India, Iran and Pakistan, for a UN-facilitated conference on the Afghan peace process in Turkey.

Though the proposal was welcomed by the international community, the exact date of the meeting in the Turkish city of Istanbul has not yet been agreed upon, as the Taliban are still deliberating their participation.