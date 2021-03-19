UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Welcomes US Conditions-Based Approach To Troop Withdrawal- Foreign Ministry Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:05 PM

Kabul Welcomes US Conditions-Based Approach to Troop Withdrawal- Foreign Ministry Official

Kabul welcomes Washington's conditions-based approach to the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Barry Salaam, a senior communications adviser to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Kabul welcomes Washington's conditions-based approach to the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Barry Salaam, a senior communications adviser to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Sputnik on Friday.

CNN reported, citing a US defense official, that President Joe Biden's administration was mulling extending the troop deployment by six months instead of pulling out all staff by the May 1 deadline. No final decision was reportedly made, but the Biden administration would like to get the Taliban to agree to the extension.

"We welcome as always the United States' conditions-based approach in Afghanistan. This is what Afghanistan and the whole world wants," Salaam said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Washington United States May All From

Recent Stories

45 shops sealed over SOPs in lahore

9 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates 3 tunnels at ..

14 minutes ago

Four development schemes worth Rs 34.468b approve ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Swat Expressway; ..

15 minutes ago

Philippines to Receive First Batch of Russia's Spu ..

15 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Partners Reaffirm Support to Pipelin ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.