Kabul Welcomes US Conditions-Based Approach to Troop Withdrawal- Foreign Ministry Official

Kabul welcomes Washington's conditions-based approach to the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Barry Salaam, a senior communications adviser to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Sputnik on Friday

CNN reported, citing a US defense official, that President Joe Biden's administration was mulling extending the troop deployment by six months instead of pulling out all staff by the May 1 deadline. No final decision was reportedly made, but the Biden administration would like to get the Taliban to agree to the extension.

"We welcome as always the United States' conditions-based approach in Afghanistan. This is what Afghanistan and the whole world wants," Salaam said.