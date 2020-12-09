Kabul Welcomes West Decrying Spike in Attacks on Civilians Amid Peace Talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Kabul welcomes Western countries denouncing the spike in violence against civilians in Afghanistan and seeing it as an attack on the ongoing peace process, Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the European Union and its member nations, as well as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Norway issued a joint statement, slamming recent targeted attacks on media representatives, religious leaders and groups, human rights activists, students and civilians at large in the Islamic republic. The countries said that "the Taliban and various terrorist organizations are responsible for the significant majority of civilian casualties in Afghanistan" and described these "savage" acts as "an attack on the very peace process" in the country.

"I strongly welcome the statement of our partners condemning the ongoing violence and calling for an end to impunity for perpetrators of targeted killings against civilians, media and civil society members ... Your principled position is aligned with values and principles the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan stands for," Atmar said.

The minister also reaffirmed the Afghan government's commitment to "ending the violence and establishing a comprehensive ceasefire."

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violent clashes and attacks on both military and civilians, including educational facilities, despite the ongoing Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar. In early December, the sides said that they had come to an agreement on the talks' framework allowing for discussions to now move on to substantive issues.