Kabul Wishes to Cooperate More With Moscow - Afghan Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammed Haneef Atmar said that Kabul is determined to cooperate more closely with Moscow on issues of mutual interest.

"I am delighted to convey to my dear colleague HE Sergei Lavrov @mfa_russia my best wishes for the sustained progress & prosperity of Russia & reflect on the highly valued, century-old & amicable state-to-state relations between our peoples & governments," the foreign minister tweeted.

The message, both in English and Russian, was posted to congratulate Russia on the independence day, which was celebrated on June 12.