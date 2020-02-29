UrduPoint.com
Kabulov Says US-Taliban Peace Deal May Not Go Smooth, Yet Intra-Afghan Talks Still Vital

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:32 PM

Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Saturday that the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, soon to be signed in Qatar's capital of Doha, may not go very smooth, yet the intra-Afghan talks that follow the signing of the deal were very important

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Saturday that the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, soon to be signed in Qatar's capital of Doha, may not go very smooth, yet the intra-Afghan talks that follow the signing of the deal were very important.

He stated that while the agreements must be honored it was unlikely that everything would go smoothly.

"We must be ready for this and be aware that all of it will not move forward easily, but for us, it is important to start moving. Following the signing of the US-Taliban agreement we will be able to switch to a more important part, [that is] the launch of intra-Afghan negotiations," Kabulov said.

The envoy told Sputnik that the peace deal must include a provision on beginning the talks within 10 days since the inking.

"I would like to believe that the dialogue will begin, as it is the most important part of the peace process for us. A far as know from both the US and the Taliban, it will be put in in their joint document that such negotiations must begin in 10 days after the agreement's signing, say on March 9," Kabulov said.

At the same time, he expressed skepticism if said provision will be implemented.

"If we are being realistic, then I have doubts that they will be able to make it in 10 days, because there are many other issues, [such as] releasing prisoners, detainees from both sides," Kabilov added.

The momentous agreement is scheduled to be signed later in the day.

