Kabul's Delegation In Qatar Speaks Out Against 'Military Solution' To Afghan Crisis

Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Kabul's Delegation in Qatar Speaks Out Against 'Military Solution' to Afghan Crisis

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The Afghan government's delegation in Doha on Saturday decried military solutions to the ongoing crisis in the country, while also emphasizing the suffering that befalls the country's civilian population.

Earlier in the day, the next round of the inter-Afghan talks started in the Qatari capital.

"We all know that the Afghan people are victims of the senseless waves of violence. To those who suffer, the Afghans who lose their lives and livelihoods to this conflict, it does not make a difference whether it is the Republic that resorts to violence or the Taliban movement [banned in Russia] try to win militarily," Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Kabul delegation and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said, adding that "the belief in a military solution and emphasis on winning through brute force and violence, will not yield any result.

The Afghan official went on to note the opportune conditions to bring stability and prosperity to the country and region, stressing the need to take advantage of them.

"The negotiating team of the Islamic Republic representing the Afghan people has the authority and credibility to engage on and negotiate all matters of substance, especially the steps needed in order to reach to a comprehensive agreement," Abdullah stated.

The Afghan peace process started in Doha back in September last year and has carried on until now. In recent months, however, it has been marred by the aggravated armed conflict between the Taliban and the government forces across Afghanistan.

