BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Afghan government's failure to release the 5,000 Taliban prisoners, in compliance with the Doha Agreement, could result in the resumption of clashes, and only the Kabul administration will be to blame for the escalation, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the political office of the Taliban militant movement, told Sputnik in an interview by phone.

"If the prisoners are not released, it means the Kabul administration, they do not want a peaceful solution of the Afghan issue and they have adopted a military approach. So that means that they opted for military approach, so the fighting will increase and the responsibility will rest with the Kabul administration," Shaheen said.