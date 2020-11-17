(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Afghan government's willingness to release prisoners and have face-to-face talks with the Taliban movement does not mean that it is simply following Washington's instructions, First Deputy Minister of Defense Shah Mahmood Miakhel told Sputnik.

When asked about rumors that Afghanistan may have been following the US guidance on its political decisions, the deputy minister said it was an incorrect interpretation.

"Some interpretations of the active defense situation are wrong.

The government wanted to show goodwill for peace and to withdraw from indiscriminate attacks. Release of prisoners, face-to-face talks, appointment of delegations ” these are to prove for the government that it did not want the war to continue or intensify," the deputy minister said.

In September, the intra-Afghan talks, which include the government and the Taliban radical movement, began. The release of prisoners has been one of the preconditions for these negotiations.