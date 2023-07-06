Open Menu

Kabul's Participation In SCO Summit Should Be Discussed In Preparation For Event - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The possibility of Afghanistan's participation in the next summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should be considered during the preparation of the event, such decisions are made by consensus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) said that consider it necessary to assist Afghanistan to participate in the next SCO summit in Kazakhstan, adding that Kabul welcomes the Afghan-related points of the SCO declaration adopted on Tuesday.

"The decision is made by consensus, so this is a topic that should be considered in preparation for the next summit," Peskov told reporters.

