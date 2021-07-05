UrduPoint.com
Kabul's Talks With Russia Focus On Common Threats, Not Arms Supplies - Security Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Afghanistan's consultations with Russia aim to reach a shared understanding of the threats both countries face, rather than secure supplies of weapons, the Afghan president's national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, told Sputnik.

Hamdullah Mohib arrived in Russia last week for talks with Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia's national security committee. They spoke about the Afghan peace process and cooperation between intelligence and law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

"We are not talking about military support in that nature, but what we had our discussions about is how do we have a shared vision and shared understanding of the threats that we are all faced with, Afghanistan and the region," Mohib told Sputnik, when asked if there were discussions of arms supplies from Russia.

The understanding between the two countries could include sharing information as well as technical capabilities, the Afghan security adviser said.

"But it doesn't need to be the kind of support that everybody is thinking about, perhaps. We, in Afghanistan, are not seeking for someone else to intervene," Mohib told Sputnik.

US troop pullout from Afghanistan presented the government with an opportunity to join forces with Russia and regional powers to deal with the extremist threat "in a more collaborative manner," the adviser said.

"It is our responsibility. We think that there is a good understanding that exists but it can be improved, and we talked about how we can put in mechanisms to better our understandings," he said.

