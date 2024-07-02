K.A.CARE takes part in International Conference on Nuclear Knowledge Management and Human Resources Development in Vienna

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (K.A.CARE) is participating in the International Conference on Nuclear Knowledge Management and Human Resources Development, held from July 1 to 5 at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

The conference aims to review global developments related to nuclear knowledge management and human resources development, present current and future challenges and opportunities for the nuclear industry, provide participants with practical solutions to use at the organizational, national, and international levels, and develop and maintain the human resources needed to support safe and sustainable nuclear power programs.

Director of Human Capacity Building at K.A.CARE Kim Pringle underscored the importance of nuclear knowledge management, human resource development and addressing the challenges facing the sector.

She highlighted Saudi Arabia's commitment to applying the highest standards of transparency and reliability within its national atomic energy policy and developing the sector to achieve the sustainable development goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. K.A.CARE plays a prominent role in developing human capacities in the Kingdom's energy sector.

It focuses on supporting educational institutions to educate and train Saudi human capabilities in accordance with best practices, designing systems for managing, storing, transferring and disseminating knowledge, exchanging knowledge and expertise at the international level and developing a strategy for building human capacity in the atomic energy field in the Kingdom.