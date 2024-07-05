KACCC Participates In 56th Session Of Human Rights Council
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication (KACCC) participated in the session to adopt the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's report on its position of the recommendations submitted to it within the Universal Periodic Review mechanism at the (56) session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, July 4, 2024.
The KACCC's participation came within the framework of civil society institutions participating in the council's meetings with the aim of following up and enhancing progress in the field of human rights and human values in the Kingdom.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From World
-
No holiday for Biden as debate crisis cleanup continues2 minutes ago
-
Labour's victory in UK election: reactions2 minutes ago
-
Hungary's Orban on 'bilateral' trip to Moscow, no EU mandate: Brussels2 minutes ago
-
Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war2 minutes ago
-
Mexico girds for hit from Hurricane Beryl2 hours ago
-
Digital ads trucks flash messages around Washington demanding end to India's occupation of Kashmir2 hours ago
-
Iran holds presidential election runoff3 hours ago
-
Keir Starmer's Labour wins UK general election3 hours ago
-
No holiday for Biden as debate crisis cleanup continues3 hours ago
-
Kinshasa, a mega city of traffic jams, potholes, transit chaos3 hours ago
-
UK's Labour on course for landslide election win: exit polls3 hours ago
-
Murray saluted at Wimbledon despite doubles exit as Djokovic wins4 hours ago