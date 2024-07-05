Open Menu

KACCC Participates In 56th Session Of Human Rights Council

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication (KACCC) participated in the session to adopt the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's report on its position of the recommendations submitted to it within the Universal Periodic Review mechanism at the (56) session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, July 4, 2024.

The KACCC's participation came within the framework of civil society institutions participating in the council's meetings with the aim of following up and enhancing progress in the field of human rights and human values in the Kingdom.

