KACST, Almarai Company unveil Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity strategy & new identity

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) In a move to bolster innovation in food security, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and Almarai Company unveiled on Wednesday Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity's new strategy and identity.

President of KACST and Chairman of the Prize Dr. Munir M. Eldesouki and Chairman of Almarai's board and Vice Chairman of the Prize's Board Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Muhammad bin Saud Al-Kabeer presided over the launch.

The new strategy, which was developed in partnership between Almarai and KACST, aims to enhance innovation in the field of food security in arid regions both locally and internationally to achieve national aspirations and priorities for research, development and innovation, and to eliminate the challenges of water shortages and food security in the world.

It will revamp the prize and brand identity, change the name of the local prize to become “Almarai Prize for Scientific Innovation," and create an international branch called “Almarai Prize" in partnership with the Research, Development and Innovation Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity, which was launched in 2001 in cooperation between Almarai and KACST, is the first annual scientific prize to receive royal approval and the accreditation of the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation in the Kingdom. The prize aims to honor the achievements of distinguished researchers in the field of food security, to support scientific and innovative communities, to incentivize researchers to engage in scientific research, and to educate generations about distinguished research and innovations.

“The new strategy for the Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity enhances the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its progress in international food security indicators, and raises awareness of the importance of global research and innovations in the field, which has an economic knowledge impact on food security in arid regions, and aligned with the Kingdom’s priorities in research, development and innovation and supports environmental sustainability and the provision of Essential needs," said KACST president Eldesouki.

Dr. Eldesouki stated that the prize supports young talented scientists in the field of enhancing food security. In addition, the prize highlights pioneering work in food systems in arid regions at the international level.

stated: “Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity is witnessing significant development, starting with its new version this year, to increase support for innovators, researchers, and scientists, as well as raising awareness of future generations of the importance of distinguished research and innovation in the field of food security to motivate them to pursue research, development and innovation in the same field," said Prince Naif bin Sultan Al Kabeer

Prince Naif explained that the prize highlights pioneering work at the international level in the fields of food systems in arid regions, and the possibility of partners benefiting from it in developing their businesses, stressing that Almarai’s sponsorship of the prize stems from its vision that places science and innovation at the top of the priorities of the company’s investments to develop the food industry and promote sustainable food security locally, regionally, and globally. Nominations can be made for the Almarai Prize for Scientific Innovation, which targets emerging and distinguished local scientists with PhDs, by visiting: http://asia.kacst.gov.sa. Distinguished works can also be nominated for the Almarai International Prize by visiting: http://almaraiprize.kacst.gov.sa.