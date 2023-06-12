KACST signs MoU for designing,manufacturing microchips

UrduPoint.com

King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) signed yesterday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co., Ltd. (CET) and Beijing GL-Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Greve Micro) to establish a center for designing and manufacturing microchips

KACST President, Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud Al-Desouki, witnessed the signing of the MoU that was signed by KACST's Vice President for Energy and Industry, Dr. Saeed bin Mohammad Al-Shehri.

The Saudi-Chinese partnership aims to advance science and technology by employing research and development to meet national, regional and global challenges, and to cooperate in the design and manufacture of microchips and their application in the fields of energy digitization, smart grid, and smart cities.

Through the MoU, the three parties will calibrate manufactured microchips, design electronic systems for them, and define target applications and specifications for which the parties will jointly develop solutions.

The cooperation enhances the efforts of KACST's Saudi Semiconductor Program, which works on the design and localization of microchips.

