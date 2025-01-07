KACST Successfully Localizes, Develops Energy-efficient Blue LED Technology
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) successfully localized and developed blue light-emitting diode (LED) technology, which is used in modern energy-efficient lighting applications.
The achievement reflects the National Laboratory's efforts to establish infrastructure to support research, development, and innovation. It also highlights the training and qualification of national talents in designing and manufacturing electronic chips through KACST's Saudi Semiconductor Program.
The successful localization of this technology enhances the Kingdom’s global competitiveness and aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to achieve industrial and technological leadership.
It boosts local content in non-oil sectors, contributing to economic diversification and sustainable development.
The blue LED technology offers promising solutions in modern lighting by reducing energy consumption by up to 80%, increasing efficiency to 200 lumens per watt compared to traditional bulbs' 16 lumens per watt, and extending lifespan by 20 times compared to conventional technologies.
The technology helps reduce electronic waste and lowers greenhouse-gas emissions by more than six times, making it a key pillar in supporting global efforts to combat climate change and achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Saudi Arabia.
Recent Stories
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport
More Stories From World
-
Seventh Saudi relief plane departs for Syria5 minutes ago
-
KACST successfully localizes, develops energy-efficient blue LED technology5 minutes ago
-
Pace of German emissions cuts slows in 2024: study5 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides healthcare services to Syrian Refugees, host community in Arsal5 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Season to host ‘Royal Rumble’ wrestling event next year15 minutes ago
-
Saudi Development Program for Yemen, Children with Disability Association sign cooperation memorandu ..15 minutes ago
-
US condemns DRC rebels' 'brazen ceasefire violations'35 minutes ago
-
North Korea's Kim says new missile will deter 'rivals'45 minutes ago
-
North Korea's Kim says new missile will deter 'rivals'54 minutes ago
-
Blinken in Japan after rift on steel deal54 minutes ago
-
US lawmakers certify Trump win, four years after Capitol riot55 minutes ago
-
Olmo situation overshadowing Barca bid for Spanish Super Cup55 minutes ago