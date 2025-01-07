KACST successfully localizes, develops energy-efficient blue LED technology

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) successfully localized and developed blue light-emitting diode (LED) technology, which is used in modern energy-efficient lighting applications.

The achievement reflects the National Laboratory's efforts to establish infrastructure to support research, development, and innovation. It also highlights the training and qualification of national talents in designing and manufacturing electronic chips through KACST's Saudi Semiconductor Program.

The successful localization of this technology enhances the Kingdom’s global competitiveness and aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to achieve industrial and technological leadership.

It boosts local content in non-oil sectors, contributing to economic diversification and sustainable development.

The blue LED technology offers promising solutions in modern lighting by reducing energy consumption by up to 80%, increasing efficiency to 200 lumens per watt compared to traditional bulbs' 16 lumens per watt, and extending lifespan by 20 times compared to conventional technologies.

The technology helps reduce electronic waste and lowers greenhouse-gas emissions by more than six times, making it a key pillar in supporting global efforts to combat climate change and achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Saudi Arabia.