(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The head of Russia's Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Thursday, commenting on fresh US sanctions against Akhmat football club and the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, that these restrictions would not affect the republic in any way.

Earlier in the day, the United States imposed sanctions against the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, as well as against related companies and sports clubs, including Akhmat FC. The UK also imposed similar sanctions.

"I am not surprised by this event, just as I am not afraid. These sanctions do not affect the Chechen Republic and its development. We have restored the region from the consequences of the actions of international terrorists (I remind you that we did not impose sanctions on their relatives in the US), we will play football (whoever tries to spoil the mood of the players and fans), help those in need, build, revive, enjoy life," Kadyrov said on Telegram.

He stressed thatt the current US and UK sanctions lists were no coincidence.

"Both countries agree on the lists. Apparently, they save paper. I seriously thought about submitting an application to the Guinness Book. The record will be called 'The largest number of sanctioned people and organizations in one republic.' With each new sanction it will be harder and harder to break this record," Kadyrov added.

The head of Chechnya called the new sanctions shameful and noted that they will still "haunt the United States."

"This is really a black page in the history of this state," Kadyrov concluded.