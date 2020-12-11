UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kadyrov On US Sanctions: I'm Neither Surprised Nor Scared, Chechnya Unaffected

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Kadyrov on US Sanctions: I'm Neither Surprised Nor Scared, Chechnya Unaffected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The head of Russia's Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Thursday, commenting on fresh US sanctions against Akhmat football club and the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, that these restrictions would not affect the republic in any way.

Earlier in the day, the United States imposed sanctions against the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, as well as against related companies and sports clubs, including Akhmat FC. The UK also imposed similar sanctions.

"I am not surprised by this event, just as I am not afraid. These sanctions do not affect the Chechen Republic and its development. We have restored the region from the consequences of the actions of international terrorists (I remind you that we did not impose sanctions on their relatives in the US), we will play football (whoever tries to spoil the mood of the players and fans), help those in need, build, revive, enjoy life," Kadyrov said on Telegram.

He stressed thatt the current US and UK sanctions lists were no coincidence.

"Both countries agree on the lists. Apparently, they save paper. I seriously thought about submitting an application to the Guinness Book. The record will be called 'The largest number of sanctioned people and organizations in one republic.' With each new sanction it will be harder and harder to break this record," Kadyrov added.

The head of Chechnya called the new sanctions shameful and noted that they will still "haunt the United States."

"This is really a black page in the history of this state," Kadyrov concluded.

Related Topics

Football Sports Russia United Kingdom United States Chechen Republic Event From

Recent Stories

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

2 minutes ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

1 hour ago

UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held for 2 Years ..

41 minutes ago

Red Cross Volunteer Says Helping People in Pandemi ..

30 minutes ago

EU Leaders Seek Mutual Recognition of Coronavirus ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.