Kadyrov Presents His Candidacy For Re-election As Head Of Chechnya - Election Committee

Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:14 PM

Ramzan Kadyrov, the incumbent head of Russia's Muslim-majority Chechen Republic, has officially decided to be nominated for re-election, the Chechen election committee said on Tuesday

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Ramzan Kadyrov, the incumbent head of Russia's Muslim-majority Chechen Republic, has officially decided to be nominated for re-election, the Chechen election committee said on Tuesday.

On June 26, the United Russia Party's regional office nominated Kadyrov as its candidate for the republic's head at the upcoming election that will take place in September.

"Today, on July 6, Hero of Russia Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov, the incumbent head of the Chechen Republic, presented his candidacy for the election of the Chechen Republic head scheduled for September 19, 2021," the statement read.

On June 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Kadyrov to nominate himself to be re-elected as the region's head for a new term. The idea was supported by the World Congress of the Peoples of the Chechen Republic.

Kadyrov has been Chechnya's governor since 2007. He received around 97.5% of the votes during the last election in 2016.

