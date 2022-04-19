UrduPoint.com

Kadyrov Says Russian Forces Will Capture Mariupol's Azovstal Plant On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 03:16 PM

Kadyrov Says Russian Forces Will Capture Mariupol's Azovstal Plant on Tuesday

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the Russian forces will capture Mariupol's Azovstal plant, the last stronghold of Ukrainian "militants" in the city, on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the Russian forces will capture Mariupol's Azovstal plant, the last stronghold of Ukrainian "militants" in the city, on Tuesday.

"I want to please those people who are waiting for peace, stability in Ukraine, that today, with the help of the Almighty, we will finish off 'Bandera followers' in Mariupol and completely seize Azovstal," Kadyrov said in an audio message posted on his Telegram channel.

