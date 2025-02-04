Kafa Society joins GATC

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Kafa Society for Control of Smoking and Drugs in Makkah Region joined the Global Alliance for Tobacco Control (GATC), becoming the first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member organization to join the alliance, aiming to strengthen the commitment to a healthy, smoke-free future.

The GATC was founded in Ottawa, Canada, in 1999 to partner with civil society and support the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. The alliance now has over 100 member organizations from around the globe.