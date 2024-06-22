Kagame defends Rwandan democracy as election campaign kicks off

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame defended his country's democratic credentials as campaigning opened Saturday for the July 15 presidential election, with the incumbent widely expected to extend his 24-year iron-fisted rule over the Great Lakes nation

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Rwanda's President Paul Kagame defended his country's democratic credentials as campaigning opened Saturday for the July 15 presidential election, with the incumbent widely expected to extend his 24-year iron-fisted rule over the Great Lakes nation.

Nine million Rwandans are registered to vote in the poll to be held concurrently with legislative elections -- a first in the country.

Kagame has been Rwanda's de facto ruler since the end of the 1994 genocide which claimed some 800,000 lives, mostly Tutsis but also moderate Hutus.

President since 2000, the 66-year-old will face the same rivals as he did in 2017: the leader of the opposition Democratic Green Party, Frank Habineza, and former journalist, Philippe Mpayimana, who is running as an independent.

Rwandan courts rejected appeals from prominent opposition figures Bernard Ntaganda and Victoire Ingabire to remove previous convictions that effectively barred them from contesting.

The election commission also barred Kagame critic Diane Rwigara, saying she had failed to provide a criminal record statement as required, and had not met the threshold of acquiring 600 supporting signatures from citizens.

The daughter of industrialist Assinapol Rwigara, a former major donor to Kagame's Rwandan Patriotic Front party who fell out with its leaders, the 42-year-old was arrested and disqualified from running in 2017 over allegations of forgery before being acquitted.

Speaking at a rally attended by thousands of supporters, many of whom were ferried by bus to the venue, Kagame defended Rwanda's record on democracy in an apparent swipe at allegations of stifling opposition.

"People usually disagree on democracy or understand it differently. But for us, we have our own understanding of it. Democracy means choice, choosing what is good for you and what you want," he told a cheering crowd in the northern town of Musanze.

"Nothing is better than being Rwandan, but even better, nothing is better than being your leader... I came here to thank you, not to ask for your votes."