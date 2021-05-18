UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kagame Dismisses 'noise' Over Arrested Hotel Rwanda Hero

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:36 AM

Kagame dismisses 'noise' over arrested Hotel Rwanda hero

Rwanda President Paul Kagame on Monday dismissed "noise" over the arrest and trial of his critic Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the movie "Hotel Rwanda", while defending the government's role in tricking him into returning home

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Rwanda President Paul Kagame on Monday dismissed "noise" over the arrest and trial of his critic Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the movie "Hotel Rwanda", while defending the government's role in tricking him into returning home.

Rusesabagina had been living in exile in Belgium until his arrest in August after he boarded a plane to Rwandan capital Kigali when he thought he was going to neighbouring Burundi.

The United States, the European parliament and Belgium have raised concerns about his transfer and the fairness of his trial on terrorism charges.

"I don't see why people make a lot of noise. He is in a court of law. He is not being hidden somewhere," Kagame told journalists from the France 24 television channel and RFI radio.

"What's wrong with tricking a criminal you are looking for? When you get him, where do you put him? If it is in a court of law, I think that's ok," he added.

Rusesabagina has been charged with nine offences, including terrorism, for starting a group that is accused of staging deadly attacks within Rwanda in recent years.

He is credited with sheltering hundreds of Rwandans inside a hotel he managed during the 1994 genocide, in which 800,000 mostly Tutsis but also moderate Hutus were slaughtered.

But, in the years after Hollywood made him an international celebrity, a more complex image emerged of a staunch government critic, whose tirades against Kagame led him to be treated as an enemy of the state.

Kagame has been in power since 1994 and is accused by critics of crushing opponents and ruling through fear.

While defending legal process in Rwanda, he dismissed calls by Congolese activists, including Nobel Peace prize winner Denis Mukwege, for accountability for crimes committed by troops active in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo from the 1990s.

He called a UN investigation known as the Mapping Report into alleged war crimes, including by Rwandans, "extremely controversial" and "highly disputed by people.""It was highly politicised. Mukwege becomes a symbol or a tool of these forces you don't get to see. He is made a Nobel laureate, he's told what to say," he added.

Related Topics

Film And Movies United Nations Parliament France Hotel Kigali Burundi Belgium Rwanda United States Democratic Republic Of The Congo August Criminals TV From Government Court

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

1 hour ago

Govt providing all possible facilities to journali ..

36 seconds ago

DC chairs meeting regarding encroachments removal ..

37 seconds ago

'Minuscule' clotting risk after AstraZeneca Covid ..

41 seconds ago

UK-EU Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol Not Hugel ..

15 minutes ago

Fawad urges int'l community to meet its obligation ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.