Kagiyama Wins NHK Trophy Despite Early Slip
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Japan's Yuma Kagiyama won the NHK Trophy men's title on Saturday, putting an early fall behind him to take gold in his first Grand Prix appearance of the figure skating season.
Kaori Sakamoto made it a double for the home country in the women's competition in Tokyo, cruising to her second Grand Prix victory of the season.
Kagiyama finished on 300.09 points overall, ahead of runner-up Daniel Grassl of Italy on 264.85 and third-place Tatsuya Tsuboi of Japan on 251.52.
Japan's Kao Miura, who was second after Friday's short programme with a personal-best score, imploded in the free skate and finished sixth overall.
Kagiyama, who won silver at the 2022 Winter Olympics, fell on his opening quadruple flip but regrouped to clinch victory in front of a delighted home crowd.
"Of course it's frustrating to make a mistake, but I think the way I recovered shows how much I wanted it and how much I've grown," said the 21-year-old.
"If I make a mistake when I'm practicing, I keep going. I'm aiming to reach the Grand Prix final so I can't give up.
"I felt that strongly inside me."
Kagiyama's next Grand Prix assignment is the Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki next week.
He is aiming for a place at December's Grand Prix Final in Grenoble, where he will renew his budding rivalry with American Ilia Malinin if he qualifies.
"I was a little too fired up for the free skate and that threw me off a little," said Kagiyama.
"I have to make sure in Finland that I'm calm before the short programme and free skate."
